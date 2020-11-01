Several Residences Burst Into Flames After Possible Explosion At Long Island Home

A possible explosion at a Long Island home ignited a fire that quickly spread to adjacent residences.

At around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 in Meadowmere Park, located in Lawrence, authorities received a report of a house fire with an explosion at 3 South St.

Upon arrival by emergency responders, the residence was fully engulfed in flames, with two adjacent homes, at 1 South Street and 5 South Street, on fire as well, according to authorities.

The Meadowmere Park Fire Department responded along with multiple fire departments and 100 fire personnel to extinguish the flames.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and the New York City Police were also on scene to assist.

Two Valley Stream Fire Firefighters were injured after a partial chimney fell on top of the firefighters, Nassau County Police said. Both suffered from bruises and lacerations to their shoulder areas, said police.

One was airlifted in a Nassau County Police Helicopter and the other was transported by a Long Beach Fire Department Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

A 63-year-old man who resides at 3 South St. suffered severe burns and was also transported to a local hospital in a Nassau County Police helicopter for treatment.

There were no other victims.

All victims are listed as being in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.