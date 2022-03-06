Contact Us
Port Jeff Station Man Nabbed With Drugs, Weapons After Officers Witness Transaction, Police Say

Suffolk County PD officers recovered two handguns, a Ruger LCP .380 and a Burgo .22-caliber short revolver, along with more than $100,000 in cash and a quantity of fentanyl and methadone, police said. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A Long Island man is facing drug and weapon charges after officers witnessed him engage in a hand-to-hand drug transaction, police said.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Anti-Crime officers were conducting surveillance of a known narcotics dealer, Donald Goodwin, age 31, when they witnessed him conduct a drug transaction in Centereach and then leave the location in a 2014 Infiniti. 

The officers followed and pulled over the vehicle on Route 347, near Mark Tree Road, in Centereach at 3:07 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, said police.

Upon searching Goodwin, a resident of Port Jefferson Station, and the vehicle, officers recovered two handguns, a Ruger LCP .380 and a Burgo .22-caliber short revolver, along with more than $100,000 in cash and a quantity of fentanyl and methadone, police said.

Goodwin was charged with the following:

  • Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 
  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 
  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 
  • One count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 
  • Resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

Goodwin is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday, March 6 at First District Court in Central Islip.

