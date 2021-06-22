Police ID Long Island Man Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight

Police on Long Island have identified a man who was gunned down and killed on a city street in broad daylight.

Rodmon Green, age 49, of South Floral Park, was found around 2:15 p.m., Sunday, June 20, when Nassau County police responded to a call for a person who had been shot in Elmont.

Upon arrival, they discovered Green with a gunshot wound in the vicinity of Carnegie Avenue, police said.

Green was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

