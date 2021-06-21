Man Shot To Death On Long Island In Broad Daylight

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man on Long Island.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, officers responded around 2:15 p.m., Sunday, June 20, for a call of a person who had been shot in Elmont.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 49-year old man with a gunshot wound in the vicinity of Carnegie Avenue.

The victim was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

