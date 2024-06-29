IDs Released Of 4 Killed, Including Cop, 9 Injured In Alleged DWI Crash At Deer Park Store

The incident happened on Long Island around 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, in the hamlet of Deer Park.

According to Suffolk County Police, the driver, Steven Schwally, age 64, of Dix Hills, was driving a 2020 Chevy Traverse southbound at a high rate of speed through the parking lot in front of 421 Commack Road.

He then crossed over Grand Boulevard and continued through the parking lot of 794 Grand Blvd.

He subsequently crashed the vehicle through the front window of Hawaii Nail & Spa.

The salon was open and conducting business at the time of the crash.

Three women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

They are:

Emilia Rennhack, age 30, of Deer Park,

Jiancai Chen, age 37, of Bayside, Queens,

Yan Xu, age 41, of Flushing, Queens,

Meizi Zhang, age 50, of Flushing, Queens.

Rennhack was an officer with the NYPD who was off-duty at the time.

"Please keep her family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts," the NYPD said in a statement.

Four people, three are whom are from Suffolk County, are being treated at area hospitals for serious but not life-threatening injuries. They are:

Nicole Miele, 54, of Dix Hills,

Ana Garcia, 53, of Bay Shore,

Michael Mehale, 58, of Deer Park,

Wen Jun Cheng, 35, of Bayside, Queens.

Five people were hospitalized and released:

Carol Garcia, 23, of Bay Shore,

Toni Saccente, 32, of West Islip,

Krystal Rodriguez, 37, of Bay Shore,

Nicole Saccente, 55, from Cape Coral, Florida,

A 12-year-old girl whose identity is being withheld.

Schwally was charged with driving while intoxicated.

He was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized. He will be arraigned at a later date.

Suffolk County PD detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

