One Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash At Long Island Intersection

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 in Farmingdale, at the intersection of Clinton Street and Conklin Street.

A 2011 Nissan X-terra was traveling westbound on Conklin Street and a 2006 Mercedes was traveling eastbound on Clinton Street at the time of the collision, Nassau County Police said.

The driver of the Mercedes was in critical condition, transported to a local area hospital, and later pronounced by hospital staff at 3:52 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Neither the gender nor identity of the driver has not yet been released.

Both occupants of the Nissan were injured and taken to local area hospitals for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

