New Details Released After Bay Shore Man Nabbed In Kidnapping Of Woman

New details have been released after a 33-year-old man who is accused of kidnapping a woman on Long Island was apprehended following a pursuit.

Holmark Garces, of Bay Shore, forced a woman who is known to him into a 1999 Toyota Corolla while she was walking in Brentwood on Grand Boulevard at Studley Street at about 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Garces drove away from the scene, and witnesses reported the incident to police, the SCPD said.

Police located the car as it was traveling east on Southern State Parkway and attempted to stop it, but the Garces evaded police, traveling west, authorities said.

SCPD Aviation units also assisted in following the Toyota, police said.

Garces drove through Nassau County, into Queens, and onto the Belt Parkway to Brooklyn, police said.

He exited the highway in Bay Ridge, where he was arrested at about 11 p.m. by New York City Police Department officers, according to the report.

SCPD said Garces struck NYPD patrol units with his car before he was arrested.

The victim declined medical attention, and she was released, police said.

Garces will be transferred to Suffolk County after his arraignment and is set to be charged with second-degree kidnapping and first-degree criminal contempt, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.