5 Officers Injured While Apprehending Suspect From Bay Shore Who Fled From Brentwood

Five police officers were injured in New York City during a pursuit and arrest that began on Long Island when a man who was allegedly holding a woman against her will fled from officers.

The incident began in Brentwood when a man allegedly forced a woman who was known to him, into a 1999 Toyota Corolla around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, as she was walking on Grant Avenue and fled the scene into the New York City area, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, officers from the 68th Precinct were made aware of a man who was holding a woman against her will at knifepoint and fleeing from Suffolk County Police into the New York City area.

NYPD officers joined the pursuit and boxed the suspect in at 12th Avenue and 86th Street after his vehicle was spotted traveling westbound on the Belt Parkway, NYPD said.

When the officers boxed in the vehicle, the 33-year-old suspect's car collided with two police cruisers, injuring three officers, NYPD said.

The officers were removed to Maimonides Medical Center and treated and released for complaints of pain.

The male suspect, identified as Holmark Garcez of Bay Shore, was forcibly taken into custody, after initially resisting arrest, said the NYPD.

This resulted in two additional NYPD officers from the 68 Precinct suffering complaints of pain and also being treated at Maimonides Medical Center, for minor injuries, according to the NYPD.

Garcez, who was also injured was transported to Lutheran Medical Center. The woman was transported back to Suffolk County where she was speaking with officers, police added.

The vehicle involved and the weapon used (believed to be a knife) were all removed to Suffolk County, for investigation, NYPD said.

Garces was charged with:

Two counts of reckless endangerment

Obstructing governmental administration

Fleeing an officer in a vehicle

Aggravated unlicensed operator

Failure to obey a traffic signal

One-way violation.

He is expected to be additionally charged in Suffolk County with kidnapping and criminal attempt.

