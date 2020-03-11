Man Found Dead Along Shoreline On Long Island Beach

Police are investigating after finding an unidentified man dead along the shoreline of a Long Island beach.

The unconscious man was found around 7:24 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, in Atlantic Beach, said Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 911 call was dispatched to officers for an unidentified man who was discovered unconscious near the shore in the vicinity of the Silver Point Beach Club, police said.

Upon police arrival, the man was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

Officials with the Inwood Fire Department said on Facebook the man's death appears to be an apparent drowning.

An investigation into the incident continues and the medical examiner's office will determine a cause of death.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

