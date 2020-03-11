Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Arrest Made In Stabbing Death Of Man Found Dead At Long Island Residence
Police & Fire

Man Found Dead Along Shoreline On Long Island Beach

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area where a man's body was found near the Silver Point Beach Club on Atlantic Beach.
The area where a man's body was found near the Silver Point Beach Club on Atlantic Beach. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after finding an unidentified man dead along the shoreline of a Long Island beach.

The unconscious man was found around 7:24 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, in Atlantic Beach, said Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 911 call was dispatched to officers for an unidentified man who was discovered unconscious near the shore in the vicinity of the Silver Point Beach Club, police said.

 Upon police arrival, the man was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

Officials with the Inwood Fire Department said on Facebook the man's death appears to be an apparent drowning.

An investigation into the incident continues and the medical examiner's office will determine a cause of death. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.