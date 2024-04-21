Separate Blasts Of Cold Air, New Round Of Rain In Store For Region: Here's Timing

According to AccuWeather.com, "The blasts of chilly air will come in two rounds, first into early this week and then again midweek, as cold fronts sweep south from Canada."

The National Weather Service says Sunday, April 21, will be dry with mostly cloudy skies, occasional peeks of sun, and a high temperature in the upper 50s.

There will be gradual clearing Sunday night, which will be cold, with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Look for sunshine on Monday, April 22, with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Look for more of the same on Tuesday, April 23, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 60s. Clouds will thicken Tuesday night, with rain and showers expected until Wednesday evening, April 24.

The highest chance for rain is late Wednesday afternoon into the middle of Wednesday evening.

There is the potential for frost and freeze Wednesday night into Thursday morning, April 25, with overnight and early morning temperatures in the 30s.

Wednesday's high temperature will be around 60 degrees.

It will be sunny and cool Thursday with temps in the mid-50s.

