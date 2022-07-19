Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Long Island Eatery To Close After 72 Years In Business
Police & Fire

Know Him? Man Accused Of Failing To Pay $572 Bill At Huntington Restaurant

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying this man who they say skipped out on a $572 bill at T.O.A. restaurant in Huntington.
Suffolk County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying this man who they say skipped out on a $572 bill at T.O.A. restaurant in Huntington. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police/Google Maps street view

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say skipped out on a $572 bill at a Long Island restaurant.

The incident happened June 20 in Huntington at Taste of Asia (T.O.A.), located on New York Avenue, according to Suffolk County Police.

Restaurant workers told police a group of people ordered approximately $1,000 worth of food, but only paid about half of the bill. 

A man in the group assured staff that he would pay the remaining balance of $572, but he fled before doing so.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the man wearing a black t-shirt, white shorts, and white flip flops.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be called in to 1-800-220-TIPS or submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.