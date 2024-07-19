The incident happened in East Patchogue, on Americus Avenue south of Brookhaven Avenue, at around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
Suffolk County Police said the man, Noe Moran Contreras, of East Patchogue, was operating a dirt bike when he lost control and struck a pole.
He was taken by ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators impounded the bike for a safety check.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8552.
