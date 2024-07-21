Drunk Driver Nabbed After Hit-Run Crash Injuring Wheatley Heights Boy In Patchogue

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, July 21, in Patchogue.

A 13-year-old boy from Wheatley Heights was riding an e-bike eastbound on East Main Street when an eastbound Audi struck him in front of 350 East Main Street and fled the scene, according to Suffolk County Police.

The boy was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Following an investigation, Flavio Lituma, age 53, of Medford, was arrested in front of his home. He was charged with

Driving while intoxicated,

Leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

