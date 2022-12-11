Contact Us
Intoxicated Port Jefferson Woman Drives Wrong Way On Nesconset Highway In Hauppauge, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Nesconset Highway near Browns Road in Hauppauge.
Nesconset Highway near Browns Road in Hauppauge. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 21-year-old woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said she drove the wrong way on a Long Island roadway.

Police received a report of a sedan traveling east in the westbound lanes of Nesconset Highway in Hauppauge at 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

An officer pulled the 2020 Honda Civic over near Browns Road at about 3:15 a.m., according to police.

Police said the driver, identified as Karen Morales-Moreno, of Port Jefferson, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested.

She was set to be arraigned on Saturday, SCPD reported. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.