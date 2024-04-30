Know Anything? Shooting In Riverhead Sparks Investigation

The incident occurred on Monday, April 29 in Riverhead, according to the Riverhead Town Police.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. that morning, gunshots rang out in the area of Grove Street and Oakland Drive South.

The shooting was not initially reported to police; the department learned of the incident hours after the fact and launched an investigation.

As of publication, authorities believe that the gunfire did not strike any objects or people.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 (extension 312) or the Riverhead Police Department Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

