Four Teens Nabbed For String Of Burglaries At Suffolk County Businesses, Police Say

Four teens have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries at Long Island businesses in the past week.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that officers responded to a report of a group of teens trying to break into Cell Phone Resurrection, located at 239 Deer Park Ave. in Babylon, at about 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

While canvassing the area, officers found a 2011 Hyundai Tucson entering the parking lot at 1906 Deer Park Ave. in Deer Park. Police said the SUV was occupied by the four teens, and officers also saw a brick, multiple cell phones and boxes in the Hyundai.

Police arrested 18-year-old Te’sean Henry, of Wyandanch, along with two 16-year-olds from Wyandanch and a 15-year-old from Liberty.

SCPD said Henry was charged with the following:

Four counts of third-degree burglary

One count of third-degree attempted burglary

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Authorities said the two 16-year-olds and the 15-year-old were charged with:

Two counts of third-degree burglary

One count of third-degree attempted burglary

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

According to SCPD, the burglaries occurred at the following locations:

Wireless Shack, located at 1167 Deer Park Ave. in North Babylon, on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at about 4:50 a.m.

iSpeak Phone Repairs, located at 287 Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma, on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at about 3:25 a.m.

We Fix Phones, located at 213 Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station, on Saturday, Aug. 21 at about 4 a.m.

One Stop Call, located at 370 Oak Street in Copiague, on Aug. 21 at about 4:30 a.m.

Cell Phone Resurrection, located at 239 Deer Park Ave. in Babylon, on Aug. 21 at about 4:40 a.m.

Henry and the two 16-year-olds were arraigned in court. The 15-year-old was released to a family member and is set to appear in court at a later date.

