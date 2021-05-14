Body Found After Vehicle Becomes Fully Engulfed In Flames On Long Island

A body was found inside a vehicle that burst into flames on Long Island.

Police Officers responded to the fire in Freeport at 29 Seaman Ave. on Friday, May 14 at 10:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the fully engulfed vehicle in the rear yard, Nassau County Police said.

The Freeport Fire Department responded and was able to extinguish the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, the body of an undetermined gender was discovered in the vehicle, police said.

This person was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

Detectives from the Homicide Squad, Arson/Bomb Squad, and Freeport Police Department are continuing with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

