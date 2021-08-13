28-Year-Old Killed In Long Island Crash

Police are investigating an auto accident in which a 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Long Island.

The crash took place at 8:50 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, in South Hempstead, said Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 2019 white Acura sedan traveling westbound on Village Avenue was struck by a 2009 Gold Honda motorcycle traveling north on Grand Avenue.

The driver of the Acura, a 28-year-old woman, was uninjured, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

No other details are being released at this time, including the names of the drivers, pending an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

