ID Released For 28-Year-Old Killed In Long Island Crash

The identity has been released of a 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in an overnight Long Island crash.

The crash happened at 8:50 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, in South Hempstead.

According to detectives, a 2019 white Acura sedan traveling westbound on Village Avenue was struck by a 2009 Gold Honda motorcycle traveling north on Grand Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The motorcyclist, now ID'd as Sherif Wheeler, of Baldwin, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The driver of the Acura, a 28-year-old woman, was uninjured, police said.

