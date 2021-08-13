Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Cuomo Capable Of 'Mischief' During Two-Week Notice Period, Ex-SDNY Attorney Bharara Warns
News

ID Released For 28-Year-Old Killed In Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of the fatal crash.
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released of a 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in an overnight Long Island crash.

The crash happened at 8:50 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, in South Hempstead.

According to detectives, a 2019 white Acura sedan traveling westbound on Village Avenue was struck by a 2009 Gold Honda motorcycle traveling north on Grand Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The motorcyclist, now ID'd as Sherif Wheeler, of Baldwin, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The driver of the Acura, a 28-year-old woman, was uninjured, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.