2 Huntington Establishments Cited For Violations During SLA Inspections

Two Long Island establishments have been cited for violations during State Liquor Authority inspections conducted overnight.

The operations were conducted from 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 until around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Huntington at:

The Ivy Kitchen and Bar, located at 65 Wall St.,

Nag’s Head Ale House, located at 396 New York Ave.

The Ivy Kitchen and Bar was issued three violations by the SLA and six violations and one summons by the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall, Suffolk County Police said.

Nag’s Head Ale House was issued two violations by the State Liquor Authority and three violations by the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.

The investigation was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers,

Second Precinct Community Support Unit officers,

Second Precinct Patrol officers,

New York State Liquor Authority,

Town of Huntington Fire Marshall,

Town of Huntington Code Enforcement.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.