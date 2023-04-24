Nine Trey Bloods: 21 Charged In 'Violent' Drug, Gun Trafficking Probe In Suffolk County

Among the 21 defendants named in the 197-count indictment announced on Monday, April 24, are several members of the Nine Trey Bloods street gang, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said several agencies - including the Suffolk County DA’s Fentanyl Task Force, Suffolk County Police Department, New York State Police, and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) - began investigating the gang in early 2022.

The group is accused of trafficking guns and deadly drugs, including fentanyl, and committing violent acts throughout Suffolk County.

During their investigation, officers executed over 190 search warrants on homes, vehicles, and cell phones, and obtained thousands of hours of physical and electronic surveillance, prosecutors said.

They reportedly uncovered more than 250 grams of fentanyl and heroin, more than 220 grams of methamphetamine, over 200 grams of cocaine, and approximately 200 pills containing narcotics drugs and controlled substances.

A three-month grand jury presentation followed, resulting in the 21 defendants being charged with 63 separate crimes dating back to December 2021, including illegal firearms possession, a gang-related shooting, and several undercover drug sales.

Eighteen of the 21 suspects are charged with six separate conspiracies relating to drugs and weapons trafficking and possession.

Among those charged is 34-year-old Justin Llewellyn, of Wyandanch, who is accused of selling fentanyl and crack cocaine to 25-year-old Yasmin DeLeon at a Ronkonkoma motel in November 2022, according to prosecutors.

DeLeon was found unresponsive inside a room at the Rodeway Inn, located on Veterans Memorial Highway, on Nov 14, 2022, and was later pronounced dead from an overdose, prosecutors said. Llewellyn had reportedly entered the room and attempted to revive DeLeon with Narcan.

When police arrived, they allegedly found Llewellyn in possession of fentanyl and arrested him. A search of his car allegedly turned up drug paraphernalia, including scales and an “overdose kit” with more unused Narcan, according to prosecutors.

Llewellyn is charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, in addition to second-degree conspiracy to distribute narcotics. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

“Fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any other cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, homicide, suicide, firearms and accidents,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement. “Preventing fentanyl deaths is the number one priority of my office.”

Prosecutors identified the remaining defendants as:

Amina Atelek, age 22, of Deer Park; facing a top count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree and up to 10 years’ incarceration. Atelek is still at large.

Charles Cooper, age 36, of Shirley; facing a top count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree and up to 20 years’ incarceration. Cooper is bail eligible and is currently in federal custody.

Dajuan Davis, age 40, of Central Islip; facing a top count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and up to 9 years’ incarceration. Davis is bail eligible and currently in custody.

Kellie Gibbs, age 39, of Huntington; facing a top count of Conspiracy in the Second Degree and up to 8 1/3 to 25 years’ incarceration. Gibbs is not bail eligible and not in custody.

Michael Grodner, age 58, of Huntington; facing a top count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and up to 2 ½ years’ incarceration. Grodner is not bail eligible and is not in custody.

Henna Harris, age 47, of Central Islip; facing a top count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree and up to 10 years’ incarceration. Harris also faces up to 8 1/3 to 25 years’ incarceration on Conspiracy in the Second Degree charges. Harris is not bail eligible and is not in custody.

Osvaldo Hernandez, age 47, of the Bronx; facing a top count of Criminal Solicitation in the Second Degree and up to 2 1/3 to 7 years’ incarceration. Hernandez is not bail eligible and is not in custody.

Cynthia Hermann, age 65, of Sayville; facing a top count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and 5 ½ years’ incarceration. Hermann is not bail eligible and is not in custody.

Michelle Horn, age 31, of Deer Park; facing a top count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and up to 9 years’ incarceration. Horn also faces up to 8 1/3 to 25 years’ incarceration on Conspiracy in the Second Degree charges. Horn is bail eligible and currently in custody.

Steven Hunt, age 42, of Brentwood; facing a top count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and 25 years to life incarceration. Hunt is bail eligible and is in custody.

Robert Jenkins, age 62, of Bay Shore; facing a top count of Conspiracy in the Second Degree and up to 8 1/3 to 25 years’ incarceration. Jenkins is not bail eligible and is not in custody.

Davon Lawrence, age 31, of Huntington Station; facing a top count of Conspiracy in the Second Degree and up to 12 ½ to 25 years’ incarceration. Davon Lawrence is not bail eligible and is not in custody.

Travis Lawrence, age 35, of Ronkonkoma; facing a top count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree and up to 14 years’ incarceration. Travis Lawrence is additionally charged with Conspiracy in the Second Degree and faces 12 ½ to 25 years’ incarceration for that charge. Travis Lawrence is not bail eligible and is not in custody.

Tyree Lawrence, age 30, of Ronkonkoma; facing a top count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree and up to 15 years’ incarceration. Tyree Lawrence additionally faces charges of Conspiracy in the Second Degree and 8 1/3 to 25 years’ incarceration. Tyree Lawrence is bail eligible and is in custody.

Terrence Lee, age 33, of Riverhead; facing a top count of Conspiracy in the Second Degree and up to 12 ½ to 25 years’ incarceration. Lee is not bail eligible and is not in custody.

Raiven Logan, age 26, of East Stroudsberg, Pennsylvania; facing a top count of Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree and up to 25 years’ incarceration. Logan is bail eligible and is in custody.

Richard Owens, age 33, of Ronkonkoma, faces a top count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and up to 15 years’ incarceration. Owens additionally faces charges of Conspiracy in the Second Degree and 8 1/3 to 25 years’ incarceration. Owens is bail eligible. He posted bail and is not in custody.

George Rodriguez, age 48, of Medford; facing charges of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and up to 9 years’ incarceration. Rodriguez faces additional charges for Conspiracy in the Second Degree and 8 1/3 to 25 years’ incarceration. Rodriguez is not bail eligible and is not in custody.

Robert Stone, age 36, of Islip; facing charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and up to 15 years’ incarceration. Stone is bail eligible. He posted bail and is not in custody.

Justin Wright, age 33, of Bay Shore; facing charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and up to 15 years’ incarceration. Wright faces additional charges for Conspiracy in the Second Degree and 12 ½ to 25 years’ incarceration. Wright is bail eligible and is in custody.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.