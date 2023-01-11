Trio Indicted In Rash Of Catalytic Converter Thefts In Suffolk County

Three men have been formally charged in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts on Long Island.

The parts were stolen from trucks and vans in Rocky Point, Holbrook, and Bellport, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors identified the suspects as James O’Brien, age 45; Daniel Labbe, age 43; and Jason Labbe, age 45, all of Medford.

O’Brien is accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a work van in Bellport in September 2022.

He is also accused of robbing a Yaphank gas station in November 2022 while displaying what appeared to be a gun, and of breaking into a Yaphank home the following month, according to investigators.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, O’Brien was arraigned on multiple charges, including first-degree robbery, burglary, grand larceny, auto stripping, and criminal mischief.

A judge ordered him jailed on $50,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

Daniel Labbe was previously indicted for allegedly stealing two catalytic converters from a work truck in Rocky Point in October 2022.

He is charged with one count each of grand larceny, auto stripping, criminal mischief, possession of burglar tools, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Following his arraignment, a judge ordered Labbe jailed without bail.

According to prosecutors, he is already awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of auto stripping and petit larceny stemming from a separate case.

Investigators determined that the third suspect, Jason Labbe, stole a catalytic converter from a van outside a doctor’s office in Holbrook in August 2021.

Prosecutors charged him with three counts of criminal possession of stolen property, as well as petit larceny and criminal mischief.

Jason Labbe was arraigned in December 2022 after being returned on a warrant. A judge rejected the prosecutor’s request for bail and released him to the Supervised Release Program, requiring that he wear a GPS tracker while the case is pending.

“Catalytic converter thefts have caused significant financial loss and tremendous inconvenience to the residents of Suffolk County,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

“These arrests are a significant step in my commitment to reduce the scourge of catalytic converter thefts by holding criminals responsible for their actions.

“The separate allegations that O’Brien brazenly committed crimes of robbery and burglary indicate a disturbing pattern of criminal behavior, which cannot be tolerated.”

Catalytic converters contain precious metals like palladium, platinum, and rhodium that make them a common target of thieves

In December 2022, Nassau County Police seized thousands of stolen catalytic converters, along with $4 million in cash, during raids at the homes and scrapyards of two brothers in Long Beach.

