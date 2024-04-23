Poll Who would you rather represent New York's 1st District in Congress? Nick LaLota (R) John Avlon (D) Someone else Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who would you rather represent New York's 1st District in Congress? Nick LaLota (R) 27%

The ex-Republican lawmaker from Long Island announced that he was ending his campaign for the state’s 1st District, representing eastern Suffolk County, in a post on X Tuesday, April 23.

“I have decided to withdraw from my independent run for #NY1,” Santos said. “I don’t want my run to be portrayed as reprisal against [Republican] Nick Lalota… Although Nick and I don’t have the same voting record and I remain critical of his abysmal record, I don’t want to split the ticket and be responsible for handing the house to Dems…”

The 35-year-old federal criminal defendant added that staying in the race “all but guarantees” a victory for Democrats.

“The future holds countless possibilities, and I am ready, willing and able to step up to the plate and go fight for my country at any time,” he continued.

“I will continue to participate in the public policy discussion and will do my part… I will always strive to stand on the right side of history. It’s only goodbye for now, I’ll be back.”

Santos was infamously ousted from his 3rd District seat representing parts of Nassau County and Queens in December 2023 amid mounting accusations of lawbreaking.

He is facing a total of 23 federal criminal counts, including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial beginning in September.

Democrat Tom Suozzi, who formerly held the 3rd District seat before mounting an unsuccessful bid for New York governor, won a special election filling the remainder of Santos' term in February, defeating Republican Nassau County Legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip.

