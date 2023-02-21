Teens Doing 'Kool-Aid Man Challenge' For TikTok Smashed Fences In Suffolk County, Police Say

Several teenagers are facing charges after allegedly damaging property at Long Island homes as part of a TikTok challenge, authorities said.

A homeowner in Centereach called 911 shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, to report that six people had been caught on surveillance video kicking portions of his fence down on Cobblestone Court, according to Suffolk County Police.

The homeowner told police the incident had happened at around 1 a.m., but the suspects returned several hours later and ran through the fence.

When officers arrived a short time later, they found all six suspects, who range in age from 12 to 18, in a Hyundai sedan on nearby Hammond Road, police said. They were arrested without incident.

Detectives said the teens broke the fences while making videos for TikTok in what’s known as the “Kool-Aid Man challenge,” named for the sugary beverage’s mascot who has a habit of smashing through walls before yelling his catchphrase, “Oh yeah!”

The teens are believed to be responsible for at least two other similar incidents reported in Centereach and Selden, according to police. Detectives are investigating whether there are more instances.

Five juveniles and one 18-year-old suspect are charged with several counts of criminal mischief. They were released on Family Court appearance tickets and are due back in court in Central Islip on Monday, March 6.

Police are asking others who may have fallen victim to the challenge to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8652.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.