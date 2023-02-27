Repeat Home Burglar Busted By Air Tag In Babylon Gets More Prison Time

A violent felon with a history of breaking into Long Island homes is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to another burglary charge.

Jose Osorio, age 58, was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison on Monday, Feb. 27 in Suffolk County Court. It followed his guilty plea to a second-degree burglary charge in November 2022.

Prosecutors said Osorio broke into a Babylon home through a basement window in May 2022 and stole numerous items. Suffolk County Police later tracked him down using an Apple Air Tag that was on a car key fob he had stolen.

Osario was arrested at a pawn shop as he tried to sell the stolen property, prosecutors said. Police also recovered several stolen items inside his home.

At the time of his arrest, Osorio was out on parole for another crime. State records show that he previously spent at least 16 years in prison stemming from burglary convictions in 1995 and 2003.

“This defendant is a repeat offender whose history of getting caught, doing time in prison, and then being released on parole did not deter him from committing yet another home burglary,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“This sentence solidifies our commitment to seek significant prison sentences for recidivists in order to protect the citizens of Suffolk County.”

