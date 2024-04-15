A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on Long Island, New York Lottery officials said.

The third prize-winning ticket was purchased in Hampton Bays at the Stop & Shop located at 194 West Montauk Highway.

It was sold for the drawing held on Saturday, April 13.

Saturday’s winning numbers are 7-33-40-43-69 and the Powerball is 10.

Players can check their ticket’s status on the New York Lottery website.

