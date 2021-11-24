Noose Found At Long Island Work Site

A noose was found hanging at a Long Island worksite shared by PSEG Long Island and National Grid for the second time in several months in an incident that could be a potential bias crime.

PSEG officials said that on Monday, Nov. 22, an employee found a rope hanging from the company’s facility on Mill Road in Hewlett that was in the shape of a noose.

The incident was referred to the Nassau County Police Department, which is investigating, thorough it is unclear if there is any criminality involved.

In September, a similar noose-like rope was also found at the Mill Road worksite, which remains under investigation.

Investigators and PSEG Long Island officials have teamed to offer a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect involved with the hanging of the nooses.

"Behaviors, acts, and symbols of hate like these have no place at PSEG Long Island or the worksites we occupy and will not be tolerated," a PSEG Long Island spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or the Nassau County Police Department at (516) 573-2925.

