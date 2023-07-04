New Update: Alleged Motel Murderer Fled After Stabbing Victim In Shirley, DA Reports

Philip Walker, aged 56 of Mastic, has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation by the Suffolk County Homicide Squad, according to a release from the Suffolk County District Attorney.

According to the DA’s Office, Walker and his alleged victim, 63-year-old Jimmy Vaughn, were both living in a group home in the Shirley Motel at 681 Montauk Highway in Shirley.

On Friday, June 30, a witness called the police at approximately 5 p.m. to report that Walker had stabbed Vaughn inside of a motel room.

When paramedics arrived, they reported finding Vaughn outside of the room. He was bleeding from the left side of his chest and abdomen.

Vaughn was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Video surveillance purportedly shows Walker entering and leaving the room in which Vaughn was stabbed.

Following the incident, the DA’s Office said that Walker fled the scene. He was arrested on Sunday, July 2 at a family member’s home in North Amityville.

“This defendant allegedly killed Jimmy Vaughn in cold blood,” said District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney in a statement.

“I thank the prosecutors and the Suffolk County Homicide Squad for their swift investigation and apprehension of this defendant, who will now be brought to justice.”

Walker was arraigned on Monday, July 3 on a charge of second-degree murder.

He was remanded without bail and is due back in court on Friday, July 7.

