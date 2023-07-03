Killer, Victim ID'd After Fatal Stabbing At Shirley Motel: Police

The incident occurred on Friday, June 30 at approximately 5 p.m. in Shirley, according to Suffolk County Police.

Police responded to the Shirley Motel, located at 681 Montauk Highway, on reports that a man was stabbed during a fight that broke out in his motel room.

There was a group of people in the room when the altercation happened, authorities reported.

The victim, 63-year-old James Vaughn of Mastic, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, July 2, Police announced the arrest of suspect Philip Walker.

The 56-year-old Mastic resident was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, July 3 at First District Court in Central Islip.

