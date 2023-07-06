Man Who Fatally Stabbed West Babylon Girlfriend, Breaking Knife In Her Skull, Gets Prison Time

Kisjonne Campbell, age 25, of Brooklyn, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, July 5, for fatally stabbing Michaelle Jaccis on New Year’s Day 2022.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s Office, Campbell admitted to taking a taxi from a shelter to Jaccis’ West Babylon home, where the two got into a physical fight.

Campbell was initially greeted by Jaccis’ 15-year-old brother, who noticed that Campbell was dressed in all black with a ski mask around his neck.

The teen, who had never seen Campbell before, later told investigators that Campbell had asked him if he had a phone number to a cab company. He looked up a number and gave it to Campbell, who then left the home.

According to prosecutors, the teen told Jaccis about the encounter, prompting her to leave the home for a short time in the family’s car.

When she returned, Campbell appeared and “violently” attacked her in front of the house, investigators said.

Her two brothers heard her screaming and opened the door, where they saw Campbell, dressed in the same black clothing, repeatedly stabbing the woman.

Campbell had already fled the scene by the time Suffolk County Police arrived. Officers eventually spotted him jogging down a nearby street.

He attempted to flee by jumping over a fence, but was unable to do so and was quickly arrested.

Investigators later recovered a knife with a broken tip in the bushes of a neighboring house. During Jaccis’ autopsy, the knife’s tip was found inside her skull.

Her brother also identified Campbell as the man who had asked for the cab company number and as his sister’s killer.

During an interview with police, Campbell admitted to punching Jaccis, but said he “blacked out” after striking her.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May 2023.

“There is absolutely no justification for this defendant’s violent actions,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said. “The brutal manner in which he chose to attack and kill Ms. Jaccis deserves an equally brutal sentence in prison.”

