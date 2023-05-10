Boyfriend Admits Stabbing 21-Year-Old West Babylon Woman To Death, Breaking Knife In Her Skull

Kisjonne Campbell, age 25, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Suffolk County Court on Monday, May 8, for fatally stabbing Michaelle Jaccis on New Year’s Day 2022.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s Office, Campbell admitted to getting into a physical altercation with Jaccis on the day of the murder, and taking a taxi from a shelter to her West Babylon home.

After arriving at the home and knocking on the door sometime after 2 p.m., Campbell was greeted by Jaccis’ 15-year-old brother, who noticed that Campbell was dressed in all black with a ski mask around his neck.

The teen, who had never seen Campbell before, later told investigators that Campbell had asked him if had a phone number to a cab company. He then looked up a number and gave it to Campbell, who then left the home.

According to prosecutors, the teen told Jaccis about the encounter, prompting her to leave the home for a short time in the family’s car.

When she returned, Campbell appeared and “violently” attacked her in front of the house, investigators said.

Her two brothers heard her screaming and opened the door, where they saw Campbell, dressed in the same black clothing, “furiously” stabbing the woman, according to prosecutors.

Campbell had already fled the scene by the time Suffolk County Police arrived. Officers eventually spotted him jogging down a nearby street.

He attempted to flee by jumping over a fence, but was unable to do so and was quickly arrested.

Investigators eventually recovered a knife with a broken tip in the bushes of a neighboring house. During Jaccis’ autopsy, the knife’s tip was found inside her skull, prosecutors said.

Her brother also identified Campbell as the man who had asked for the cab company number and as his sister’s killer.

During an interview with police, Campbell admitted to punching Jaccis, but said he “blacked out” after striking her.

“This was a horrific and senseless act of violence,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“This guilty plea spares Michaelle Jaccis’s family from having to re-live this tragedy in open court and ensures that the public will be protected from this violent defendant.”

Campbell is expected to get 20 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on Friday, June 9.

