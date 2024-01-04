Man Stabs Wife To Death At Lindenhurst Home, Police Say

Emergency crews were called to a Lindenhurst residence on South 14th Street at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, for a stabbing.

Suffolk County Police said officers found 38-year-old Wioleta Murawski outside the home suffering from stab wounds.

She was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

A preliminary investigation found that her husband, 44-year-old Ryszard Murawski, was the perpetrator.

Following the attack, Mr. Murawski reportedly fled before crashing his vehicle into a building two blocks away, near New York and West Hoffman avenues.

He was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Charges were expected to be filed once he’s released.

Investigators did not say what may have led up to the killing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

