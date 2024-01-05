Fair 35°

New Update: Husband Charged With Murder In Wife's Stabbing At Lindenhurst Home

Days after a woman was found stabbed to death outside her Long Island home, her husband has been charged with murder.

Wioleta Murawski, age 38, was stabbed to death outside her Lindenhurst home on South 14th Street on Wednesday, Jan. 3.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe user Magdalena Kowalewska/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Emergency crews were called to the couple’s Lindenhurst residence on South 14th Street at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, for a stabbing.

Suffolk County Police said officers found 38-year-old Wioleta Murawski outside the home suffering from stab wounds.

She was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that her husband, 44-year-old Ryszard Murawski, was the perpetrator, according to police.

Following the attack, Mr. Murawski reportedly fled the scene before crashing his vehicle into a building two blocks away, near New York and West Hoffman avenues.

He was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

On Friday, Jan. 5, police announced that Murawski had been charged with second-degree murder. He was expected to be arraigned at a later date.

Investigators did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

Meanwhile, relatives have begun fundraising to cover funeral expenses for Murawski, who leaves behind two sons.

A GoFundMe says money raised will also help transport the woman’s remains back to her native Poland.

“Our beloved friend Wioleta was brutally murdered on January 3rd. She was a wonderful mother, sister, friend, and colleague who touched the lives of many,” Magdalena Kowalewska writes on the campaign.

“Wioleta dedicated her life to raising her sons and giving them a brighter future. She was an outgoing person who gave her best. She was an amazing friend who always helped without expecting anything in return.”

Kowalewska is hoping to raise $40,000 by Friday, Jan. 12. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

