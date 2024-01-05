New Update: Husband Charged With Murder In Wife's Stabbing At Lindenhurst Home

Emergency crews were called to the couple’s Lindenhurst residence on South 14th Street at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, for a stabbing.

Suffolk County Police said officers found 38-year-old Wioleta Murawski outside the home suffering from stab wounds.

She was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that her husband, 44-year-old Ryszard Murawski, was the perpetrator, according to police.

Following the attack, Mr. Murawski reportedly fled the scene before crashing his vehicle into a building two blocks away, near New York and West Hoffman avenues.

He was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

On Friday, Jan. 5, police announced that Murawski had been charged with second-degree murder. He was expected to be arraigned at a later date.

Investigators did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

Meanwhile, relatives have begun fundraising to cover funeral expenses for Murawski, who leaves behind two sons.

A GoFundMe says money raised will also help transport the woman’s remains back to her native Poland.

“Our beloved friend Wioleta was brutally murdered on January 3rd. She was a wonderful mother, sister, friend, and colleague who touched the lives of many,” Magdalena Kowalewska writes on the campaign.

“Wioleta dedicated her life to raising her sons and giving them a brighter future. She was an outgoing person who gave her best. She was an amazing friend who always helped without expecting anything in return.”

Kowalewska is hoping to raise $40,000 by Friday, Jan. 12. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.