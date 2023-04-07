New East Islip Restaurant Praised For 'Excellent Food, Great Atmosphere'

A popular restaurant known for its burritos and salads appears to be a hit with foodies just days after opening its newest location on Long Island.

Shrimpy’s Burrito Bar, located in East Islip at 322 East Main Street, held its grand opening on Monday, March 20.

It marks the third location for the chain, which first welcomed diners in August 2018 in Massapequa Park. A second location later opened in South Huntington.

Owner Ryan DiPaola told Daily Voice he describes the eatery as a beach themed, California-style restaurant “with our own little twist of New York flavor!”

He’s especially excited to have a presence in East Islip as both he and his partner, John, grew up in the neighborhood.

“I met my partner John at East Islip High school and we lived together in an apartment in East Islip where Shrimpy's originated before we decided to pursue our dreams and open up a store front of our own!” DiPaola said.

“So opening up in East Islip definitely hits home. Tons of memories in this town.. family, friends, you name it!”

Adorning the menu are several signature burritos, including the “Shrimpy Burrito,” made with seasoned rice, pico de gallo, sauteed pepper and onions, Monterey jack cheese, guacamole, grilled shrimp, and special shrimp sauce.

Customers can also choose from an array of tacos and quesadillas with different meat options like chicken, steak and pork. Beverages include local brewed beers, homemade sangria, margaritas, and various fountain drinks.

Among the most popular dishes so far, DiPaola said, is the "Strong Island Burrito," featuring seasoned rice, corn salsa, Monterey jack/cheddar cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with grilled steak and shrimp.

Shrimpy’s is already a hit with locals, having garnered positive reviews online.

“Ordered take out from here and was pleasantly surprised. The menu has a nice mix of classics or more unique items for everyone in your party,” Anna O., of Islip Terrace, wrote on Yelp.

“All the food was really fresh, and the shrimp were HUGE. So happy Shrimpy's opened a location in East Islip!”

“Food's excellent, great atmosphere. Definitely check it out,” Joey G., of Centereach, said on Yelp. “The Shrimpy sauce is delicious.”

Shrimpy’s Burrito Bar is open daily. Find out more on its website.

