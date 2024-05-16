Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

Bay Shore Teen Angie Reyes, Age 14, Reported Missing

Police are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from Long Island.

Angie Reyes.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Angie Reyes, age 14, of Bay Shore, was last seen on Stein Drive at around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 15.

Suffolk County Police said the teen is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention.

Reyes is Hispanic, 4-feet-11 and 115 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6000.

