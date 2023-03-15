Popular Restaurant Reveals Opening Date For New Location In Suffolk County

A popular restaurant known for its burritos and salads is gearing up to open its newest location on Long Island.

Shrimpy’s Burrito Bar plans to open in East Islip at 322 East Main Street on Monday, March 20, owner Ryan DiPaola told Daily Voice.

It marks the third location for the chain, which first welcomed diners in 2018 in Massapequa Park. A second location later opened in South Huntington.

DiPaola describes the eatery as a beach-themed, California-style restaurant “with our own little twist of New York flavor.” Diners can expect a hometown vibe “rubbed off by our Long Island cultured names” for its menu items, he said.

Adorning the menu are several signature burritos, including the “Shrimpy Burrito,” made with seasoned rice, pico de gallo, sauteed pepper and onions, Monterey jack cheese, guacamole, grilled shrimp, and special shrimp sauce.

Customers can also choose from an array of tacos and quesadillas with different meat options like chicken, steak and pork. Beverages include local brewed beers, homemade sangria, margaritas, and various fountain drinks.

After years in business, Shrimpy’s Burrito Bar has garnered numerous positive reviews online, including from Yelp user Cheryl D., of Massapequa.

“Absolutely love Shrimpy’s!” she wrote. “Food is delicious! Big portions and the service is always great.”

Another Yelp user, Ash M., of Huntington, was equally impressed after ordering the Shrimpy Burrito, writing, “We absolutely loved it. Flavor in every single bite. The Shrimpy sauce was so tasty and there was a heaping portion of guac.”

Shrimpy’s Burrito Bar is open daily. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.