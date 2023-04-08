$100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Coram

A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Long Island convenience store, New York Lottery officials announced.

The third-prize winning Power Play ticket for the Monday, April 3, drawing was purchased in Coram, at the Corner Convenience store on Middle Country Road.

It has four matching numbers plus the Powerball.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing are: 16-30-31-54-68 and the Powerball is. The Power Play multiplier is 2, meaning the third-place prize was doubled.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery website.

