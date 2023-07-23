Fair 77°

Fatal Crash: Woman ID'd After Being Struck By SUV In Bohemia

A woman was killed after being struck by an SUV near a busy Long Island intersection.

Lakeland Avenu and Smithtown Avenue in Bohemia.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22 in Bohemia.

The 54-year-old victim was traveling southbound on the shoulder of Lakeland Avenue, south of Smithtown Avenue, riding an electric bicycle when she collided with a 2023 Ford Bronco traveling southbound in the right lane, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, identified as Melissa Turner, of Bohemia, was transported by ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead. 

The driver of the Bronco, a 32-year-old Sayville man, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

