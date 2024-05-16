Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

Driver Nabbed Months After Hitting, Killing Man In Holbrook, Police Say

A suspect is behind bars months after a hit-and-run crash on Long Island that killed a 63-year-old man.

A 63-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Coates Avenue near&nbsp;Frank Court in Holbrook on Dec. 3, 2023.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user JasonDoiy
Michael Mashburn
Michael Sabeno, age 72, of Holbrook, was arrested Thursday, May 16, in connection with the death of Richard Dirocco.

Suffolk County Police said Dirocco was walking in Holbrook, on Coates Avenue near Frank Court, at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2023, when he was struck by a driver who fled the scene.

He was taken by ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

Sabeno is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip later Thursday.

