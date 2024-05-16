Driver Nabbed Months After Hitting, Killing Man In Holbrook, Police Say

Michael Sabeno, age 72, of Holbrook, was arrested Thursday, May 16, in connection with the death of Richard Dirocco.

Suffolk County Police said Dirocco was walking in Holbrook, on Coates Avenue near Frank Court, at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2023, when he was struck by a driver who fled the scene.

He was taken by ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

Sabeno is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip later Thursday.

