Drive-By Shooting Injures 28-Year-Old Woman At Mastic Beach Home

The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, in Mastic Beach at a residence on Woodside Drive near Gooseberry Road.

Suffolk County Police said multiple shots were fired into the home, striking a 28-year-old woman in the arm. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nobody else inside the home was injured.

Detectives believe the house was targeted, police said. No suspects had been named as of Friday afternoon, April 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-8752 or contact Crime Stoppers.

