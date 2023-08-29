After Fatally Beating, Urinating On Roommate At Suffolk County Home, Man Smoked Cigar: DA

Felix Martinez, of Port Jefferson Station, was indicted on second-degree murder and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the death of Richard Shields.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s office, the two got into an argument in front of their Port Jefferson Station home, located on Jarvin Road, shortly after noon on Friday, Aug. 4.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home shows that Martinez confronted Shields, age 56, as the victim sat in a chair. Over a span of 15 minutes, he allegedly punched, choked, and stomped Shields repeatedly and struck him on the head with a mop bucket.

The attack culminated with Martinez stripping Shields of his clothing and urinating on him as he lay unconscious on the ground, prosecutors said.

Suffolk County Police officers arrived to find Martinez in front of the house smoking a cigar. He was arrested without incident.

Shields died five days later at Stony Brook University Hospital.

“Richard Shields suffered brutal and deadly injuries after this defendant allegedly attacked him,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“My office will continue to work hard to ensure appropriate justice as a result. We will not allow individuals to carry out such acts of violence in Suffolk County without facing significant consequences.”

Investigators did not speculate on a possible motive in the killing.

In court Tuesday, Martinez was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. He was ordered held at the Suffolk County jail without bail.

He is due back in court on Friday, Sept. 22. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

