6 Employees Busted Selling Vapes To Minors At Suffolk County Businesses, Police Say

All six employees were arrested during compliance checks that were conducted at several Suffolk County businesses on Tuesday, Feb. 6, according to police.

Of the 10 businesses checked, the following employees were allegedly caught selling e-nicotine products to minors:

Alexis Granades, age 22, of Huntington Station; an employee at Its Lit Smoke Shop on New York Avenue in Huntington

on New York Avenue in Huntington Brandon Ireland, age 20, of Melville; an employee at Huntington Village Vapes on Elm Street in Huntington

on Elm Street in Huntington Aman Aman, age 23, of Queens; an employee at Oneway Smoke Shop on Broadway in Greenlawn

on Broadway in Greenlawn Arfat Esaa, age 34, of Queens; an employee at Greenleaf Smoke Shop on Broadway in Greenlawn

on Broadway in Greenlawn Rajendrakumar Patel, age 55, of Queens; an employee at East Northport Vapes on Larkfield Road in East Northport

on Larkfield Road in East Northport Zobair Mahamud, age 27, of Ronkonkoma; an employee at Barcode Smoke Shop on Larkfield Road in East Northport

All six defendants were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child, a misdemeanor. They were released with appearance tickets to First District Court in Central Islip.

