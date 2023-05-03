$400K Stolen By Montauk Business Owner Went Toward Mortgage, Phone Bills: DA

Mark Ripolone, age 35, of Montauk, was arraigned in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, May 3, on charges of grand larceny and identity theft, according to the district attorney’s office.

He was the owner of “123 Delivery,” a food delivery service, and a beach service company called “Hampton Management Group,” which provided luxury beach chair setups and decorations for special events.

According to investigators, between September 2018 and October 2021 Ripolone stole approximately $223,000 from several customers of “123 Delivery” after getting their bank account information.

He then used that information to make Automated Clearing House (ACH) withdrawals from their accounts and spent the money on personal expenses like mortgage payments and Verizon phone bills, prosecutors said.

Ripolone is also alleged to have stolen another $160,000 from a payroll company he had contracted with for Hampton Management Group.

According to prosecutors, he had the payroll money transferred to his personal bank account despite not having the funds to reimburse the payroll company.

Ripolone was arrested following a joint investigation by the Suffolk County DA’s Office, the East Hampton and Sag Harbor police departments, and New York State Police.

“This defendant financially exploited his customers and a payroll company by allegedly stealing money to finance his own lifestyle,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“My office will continue to prosecute white collar theft and those that would seek to steal from their fellow citizens through fraudulent pretenses.”

In court Wednesday, Ripolone was arraigned on the following felony charges:

Three counts of second-degree grand larceny

Two counts of third-degree grand larceny

Four counts of first-degree identity theft

Following arraignment, he was released on his own recognizance as the charges are not bail eligible. He is due back in court on Friday, June 16.

The Suffolk County DA’s Office asked anyone who believes they were victimized by Ripolone to contact the agency at 631-853-5602.

