3 Employees Busted Selling Vapes To Minors At Suffolk County Businesses, Police Say

All three employees were arrested during compliance checks that were conducted at several Suffolk County businesses on Tuesday, May 9, according to Suffolk County Police.

Of the five businesses checked, investigators said workers at the following stores were busted selling e-nicotine products to minors:

Huntington Village Vapes in Huntington; arrested was John O’Brien, age 20, of Huntington

in Huntington; arrested was John O’Brien, age 20, of Huntington Lit Smoke Shop in Huntington; arrested was Jorge Valles, age 20, of Huntington

in Huntington; arrested was Jorge Valles, age 20, of Huntington E Smoke and Cigar in Huntington; arrested was Patel Pahilkumar, age 34, of Queens

All three suspects are charged with unlawfully dealing with a child. They were later released on field appearance tickets.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.