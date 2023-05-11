Fair 47°

3 Employees Busted Selling Vapes To Minors At Suffolk County Businesses, Police Say

Three employees are facing charges after allegedly selling vape products to customers under the age of 21 at Long Island businesses.

Photo Credit: Canva/Matic Grmek
All three employees were arrested during compliance checks that were conducted at several Suffolk County businesses on Tuesday, May 9, according to Suffolk County Police.

Of the five businesses checked, investigators said workers at the following stores were busted selling e-nicotine products to minors:

  • Huntington Village Vapes in Huntington; arrested was John O’Brien, age 20, of Huntington
  • Lit Smoke Shop in Huntington; arrested was Jorge Valles, age 20, of Huntington
  • E Smoke and Cigar in Huntington; arrested was Patel Pahilkumar, age 34, of Queens

All three suspects are charged with unlawfully dealing with a child. They were later released on field appearance tickets.

