State Police Car Struck While Assisting Disabled Vehicle In Tuxedo

The incident took place in Orange County on I-87 northbound in the town of Tuxedo around 12 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15.

According to Trooper Tara McCormick of the New York State Police, the troop car was parked on the left shoulder providing traffic control behind a disabled SUV in the area of mile marker 41.2, between exit 16 (Harriman) and exit 15A (Suffern/Sloatsburg), when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck.

The impact caused the Troop car to strike the disabled SUV. The trooper, who was seated in the vehicle at the time of the crash, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Hackensack Medical Center, McCormick said.

The two occupants of the disabled vehicle were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

