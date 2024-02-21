Campground Kidnapping: Man Admits Abducting, Sexually Assaulting Corinth 9-Year-Old Girl

Craig Ross Jr., age 47, pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping and predatory sexual assault against a child as part of a plea deal in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

New York State Police said Ross abducted the child as she rode her bicycle in Moreau Lake State Park on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Her mother called 911 after finding the girl’s bike along a path near their campsite in the 6,200-acre park. State Police activated an AMBER alert the following day, saying they were investigating a possible abduction.

The case started to break at around 4:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at the Sena family's home in Corinth, which was being guarded by troopers while the parents remained at the campsite.

That's when a car pulled up to the mailbox and police found a ransom note.

Troopers were able to identify a fingerprint from the note and got a hit from a 1999 DWI charge in Saratoga as a match, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a news conference that evening.

Police then searched multiple homes in the village of Ballston Spa where Ross is known to reside.

Finally, at around 6:30 p.m., law enforcement teams in two helicopters descended on a property with a double-wide house where Ross’ mother lives. Inside, they found the young girl hidden in a cupboard.

Ross was arrested behind the home “after some resistance,” police said.

Following Wednesday’s guilty plea, Ross was taken to the Saratoga County jail without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, April 17.

