Fog 48°

SHARE

9-Year-Old Girl Missing At Moreau Lake State Park, Massive Search Underway (Developing)

A massive search is underway to locate a 9-year-old girl who went missing at a state park in the region.

Charlotte Sena, age 9, was last seen Saturday evening, Sept. 30, at Moreau Lake State Park in the town of Moreau.
Charlotte Sena, age 9, was last seen Saturday evening, Sept. 30, at Moreau Lake State Park in the town of Moreau. Photo Credit: New York State Police/Wikimedia Commons user BowersE
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Charlotte Sena, age 9, was last seen at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in Saratoga County, at Moreau Lake State Park in the town of Moreau.

She was camping with her family at the time of her disappearance, WNYT reports.

The incident sparked a heavy police response from multiple agencies, including New York State Police, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, and Forest Rangers. Search crews are using infrared drones and dogs.

State Police described the child as 5-feet-1-inch tall and 90 pounds, with dirty blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a tie dye Pokemon shirt, blue pants, and black Crocs.

Moreau Lake State Park is over 6,200 acres and includes over 20 miles of hiking trails.

Troopers are asking anyone with information in the case to contact State Police at 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE