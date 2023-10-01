Amber Alert Activated For 9-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing At Moreau Lake State Park

Charlotte E. Sena was last seen in Saratoga County at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Moreau Lake State Park in the town of Moreau.

Sena, who has long, blonde hair, is approximately 5-foot-1 and weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black crocs, and a gray bike helmet.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police at 518- 457-6811 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Sunday afternoon, Oct. 1 that the governor will hold a news conference at Moreau Lake State Park during the day to provide an update on the search for Charlotte Sena.

