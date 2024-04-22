The Saratoga County incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at a residence on Route 29 in the town of Galway.

Sheriff’s officials said Jose Sartin, of Middle Grove, struck another person in the face, injuring them, before forcibly stealing property from the victim.

Sartin’s relationship to the victim was not immediately known, though the incident was reported as being domestic in nature. No other details were released.

Sartin was arrested on suspicion of third-degree robbery, a felony, and misdemeanor assault. He was arraigned in the Milton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.