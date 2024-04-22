Light Rain 44°

Jose Sartin Arrested For Galway Robbery, Assault

A 30-year-old man was all smiles after being arrested in connection with a violent robbery that left another person injured at a home in the region.

Jose Sartin.

 Photo Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office
The Saratoga County incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at a residence on Route 29 in the town of Galway.

Sheriff’s officials said Jose Sartin, of Middle Grove, struck another person in the face, injuring them, before forcibly stealing property from the victim.

Sartin’s relationship to the victim was not immediately known, though the incident was reported as being domestic in nature. No other details were released.

Sartin was arrested on suspicion of third-degree robbery, a felony, and misdemeanor assault. He was arraigned in the Milton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

