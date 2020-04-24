Firefighter Injured As Crews Battle Second Two-Alarm Blaze In 24 Hours

Crews battled a two-alarm fire in the area for the second time in 24 hours.

Less than 24 hours after battling a fire in the Town of Poughkeepsie at Popeye’s Restaurant on Haight Avenue on Wednesday, April 22, fire crews responded to South Road in the are of Greenbrier Condos on Thursday, April 23, where there was a reported house fire.

Arlington Fire Chief William Steenbergh said that at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, crews from the Croft Corner station were dispatched to a vacant building on South Road when the blaze broke out in the living room of the structure.

Steenbergh said that firefighters had the flames knocked down within a half-hour, though the second floor of the structure sustained heavy damage.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene of the fire were the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department, Mobile Life Support Services, Town of Poughkeepsie Building Department, Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, and Central Hudson Gas & Electric. The New Hamburg, Pleasant Valley, and Roosevelt Fire Districts were dispatched to standby in Arlington stations.

Steenbergh noted that In the 24 hour period from 6 p.m. on April 22 to 6 p.m. on April 23, the Arlington Fire District responded to 22 incidents: two-second alarm structure fires, two minor cooking fires, three automatic fire alarms, and 15 EMS incidents, of which five involved suspected or known COVID-19 patients.

